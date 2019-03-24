Blues' Robert Thomas: Heating up in March
Thomas scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.
Thomas logged 9:15 TOI, which is his lowest mark in the last 20 games, but he made the limited action count. Midway through the first period, the 19-year-old picked up the second rebound off Tyler Bozak's shot and knocked it home to open the scoring. He's been flaunting his potential lately with 10 points in 12 games during the month of March, and the Blues hope he can carry this success into a likely playoff birth.
