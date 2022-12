Thomas scored an empty-net goal during Tuesday's 7-4 victory over the host Islanders.

Thomas, who has amassed 16 points during his past 14 outings, scored on his lone shot Tuesday to halt the Islanders' three-goal, third-period rally. The 23-year-old center converted on his first marker in eight outings. Skating on the top line, Thomas assumed the team lead in scoring with 23 points, including 18 helpers.