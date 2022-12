Thomas scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Thomas got the Blues within a goal at 11:25 of the third period. The center has found some consistency in December -- he has three goals and four assists in seven games this month. The 23-year-old is up to seven tallies, 26 points, 42 shots and a minus-5 rating through 29 contests overall. He should continue to see middle-six minutes.