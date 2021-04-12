Thomas is expected to miss about two weeks with a shoulder injury, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Thomas is officially considered week-to-week, but now we know it's a shoulder injury and the 21-year-old center avoided concussion protocol. Rutherford elaborates that Thomas' injury likely means that fellow pivot Tyler Bozak -- a pending unrestricted free agent -- will stay in St. Louis past the deadline. Thomas has struggled to stay healthy this year, as he previously broke his thumb back in February. He's accrued just eight points through 21 games.