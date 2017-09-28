Play

Thomas secured a three-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Thursday.

Thomas averaged a point per game with OHL London last season and as a result, the Blues snagged him with the 20th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old will be back with the Knights for the 2017-18 season and no doubt will be hoping to shatter his point total from the previous campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories