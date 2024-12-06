Thomas scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Thomas' tally gave the Blues a 2-0 lead in the first period, and he also set up Pavel Buchnevich for a go-ahead goal in the third and Colton Parayko's game-winner in overtime. This was Thomas' second multi-point effort in a row. He's scored in three of the last four games and has added six helpers over eight contests since he returned from a broken ankle. The center is up to four goals, 11 assists, 33 shots on net and 17 blocked shots through 15 outings.