Blues' Robert Thomas: Leads Hamilton to OHL Championship
Thomas scored one goal and added a helper in Game 6 of the OHL Championship on Sunday. Hamilton won the series 4-2.
Thomas earned the OHL playoffs MVP after a remarkable postseason with 12 goals, 20 helpers and a plus-12 rating in 21 games. The 18-year-old also won 54.5 percent of faceoffs. This performance was in addition to a regular season that featured 24 goals and 51 assists in 49 games. The Hamilton Bulldogs will advance to play for the Memorial Cup, where they will face the champions of the QMJHL and the WHL in a round robin format. Barring a big free agency signing, it appears Thomas will be the front runner for the No. 2 center position in St. Louis next season.
