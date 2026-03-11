Thomas has an upper-body injury that head coach Jim Montgomery believes the center can play through, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Thomas was hit in the hand in Tuesday's contest, but he was able to finish it. At this point, it doesn't appear that the Blues are overly concerned about the issue, but it bears paying attention to Thomas' status ahead of Thursday's contest versus the Hurricanes. In Tuesday's game, Thomas had two assists and a plus-3 rating, but he took only one faceoff prior to the injury and none after returning to the ice, so he may be held off from those duties for a while. He has 42 points in 47 outings this season.