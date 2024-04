Thomas notched two assists during Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose.

Thomas assisted on both of the Blues' markers in the third period to give his team a chance in overtime. He also added two PIM and two blocked shots in 23:21 of ice time. Even with his team struggling, Thomas has produced a career year, putting up a point-a-game average over his 77 games played. The 24-year-old center is a player to keep an eye on as he has been a consistent point producer over his young career.