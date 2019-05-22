Thomas posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

Thomas had been held without a point in the first five games of the series. The emergence of the Blues' fourth line as a depth-scoring threat has led to Thomas' ice time dropping from 15:32 in Game 1 to just 9:20 in Game 6. The rookie forward has a goal and five helpers in 19 postseason games.