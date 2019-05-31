Blues' Robert Thomas: May rejoin lineup for Game 3
According to coach Craig Berube, Thomas (undisclosed) is a "possibility" for Saturday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Thomas missed Game 2 due to an undisclosed injury and hasn't been practicing for several weeks, leading most to believe he's likely been dealing with a nagging issue for most of the postseason. Nonetheless, the Blues will be without Oscar Sundqvist (suspension) Saturday, which may encourage them to slot Thomas back into the lineup even though he's clearly not currently playing at 100 percent. Another update on the rookie forward's status should surface prior to puck drop in Boston.
