Thomas dished out two assists in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Midway through the second period, Thomas sped into the Predators' zone, wrapped around the net and centered a puck to Robby Fabbri who sent it home to extend the Blues' lead to four. He later added a secondary assist on Alex Pietrangelo's third-period score, and the 19-year-old now has three assists in the last two games. More importantly, Thomas is getting minutes on both the power play and the penalty kill. Look for him to keep up the trend Saturday against the Jets.