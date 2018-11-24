Blues' Robert Thomas: Molding into NHL play
Thomas dished out two assists in Friday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
Midway through the second period, Thomas sped into the Predators' zone, wrapped around the net and centered a puck to Robby Fabbri who sent it home to extend the Blues' lead to four. He later added a secondary assist on Alex Pietrangelo's third-period score, and the 19-year-old now has three assists in the last two games. More importantly, Thomas is getting minutes on both the power play and the penalty kill. Look for him to keep up the trend Saturday against the Jets.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Getting more responsibility•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Finishes tryout on high note•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: One tryout game remaining•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Dishes on two goals in victory•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Three tryout games left•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...