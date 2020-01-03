Thomas scored two goals on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Thomas was strong in this contest, but many of his teammates weren't. The 20-year-old is up to 21 points (seven tallies, 14 helpers) through 37 games. He's got three goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. The two hits were a bit unusual -- Thomas has delivered just nine checks this season.