Thomas scored twice on five shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

This is the third time this year Thomas has taken five or more shots in a game, as well as the first time he's scored multiple goals. He'd been limited to just two shots over his previous four outings, which stands in contrast to his improved shot counts on the year. The 24-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 27 points, 56 shots, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 26 appearances.