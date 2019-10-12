Blues' Robert Thomas: Not expected to play Saturday
Thomas (upper body) is slated to sit out of Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Thomas didn't take line rushes during Saturday's morning skate, so he looks set to watch his fourth straight game from the press box. The 20-year-old is still skating, so he will look to get back into the fold Monday versus the Islanders.
