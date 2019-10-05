Thomas (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Coach Craig Berube expanded by saying Thomas was injured in Wednesday's loss to the Capitals, so it doesn't appear this is related to the wrist injury he dealt with through the offseason and training camp. Robby Fabbri is expected to take Thomas' spot on the power play while Zach Sanford will fill in on the third line.