Thomas (lower body) won't play Saturday against Colorado, Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site reports.

Thomas was injured in Thursday's contest against Arizona. Coach Craig Berube is hopeful that the Blues forward will be able to practice Sunday. St. Louis visits Winnipeg on Monday prior to the All-Star break. Thomas has generated 12 goals, 43 points and 73 shots on net in 48 games this season. Brayden Schenn could center the top line of the Blues in Thomas' place.