Thomas registered an assist in Thursday's win over the Kings.

Late in the second period, Thomas fired a shot on goal and Jonathan Quick was unable to control the rebound. It went right to Tyler Bozak, who sent it home to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. It's quite impressive that Thomas has 25 points in 55 games, especially considering the 19-year-old has spent a majority of the season on the fourth line. The coaching staff has noticed, too, as Thomas has worked on the second line with power-play minutes lately.