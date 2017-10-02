Blues' Robert Thomas: Off to quick start for OHL London
Thomas posted a goal and two assists in OHL London's 5-4 loss to Oshawa on Sunday.
Thomas had a strong showing in training camp for the Blues and he signed his entry-level contract with the club just a few days ago. Thomas' biggest strengths are his hockey IQ and defensive awareness, but there is reason to believe that his offensive game could take a significant step forward this season. The Knights lost several players to the professional ranks and Thomas will be asked to take on a more offensive role this year.
