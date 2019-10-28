Blues' Robert Thomas: One goal through seven games
Thomas has one goal and a minus-3 rating through seven games this year.
Thomas has been given top-line opportunities with Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) sitting out, and he struggled in the role Sunday with a minus-1 rating and just one shot on goal. Tarasenko has been ruled out for five months now, so Thomas will be in the mix for a full-time role with the top unit. He certainly has the potential to help fill the void. It's not that he has the ability to reach 30 goals like Tarasenko, but Thomas has the speed and vision to work well with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz. Expect Craig Berube to blend the lines until something sticks, though, so Thomas will need to make the most of his opportunities.
