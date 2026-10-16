Thomas scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Wild.

This could be the effort that sparks Thomas' production. He's on a three-game point streak (one goal, three assists), account for all of his offense this year. The center has contributed nine shots on net, five blocked shots, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating across seven outings overall. He's in a top-line role, and based on previous years, he should be able to produce at or above a 60-point pace.