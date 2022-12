Thomas scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

This was Thomas' second straight multi-point outing. He continues to rack up points in December, earning four goals and seven helpers through 10 games this month. For the season, the 23-year-old center has eight tallies, 30 points (30 on the power play), 47 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 31 appearances.