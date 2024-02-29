Thomas scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Thomas reached the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career, tallying early in the first period. He also assisted on a Pavel Buchnevich goal just a couple of minutes later. The 24-year-old Thomas has 68 points through 59 contests this season, putting him in a great position to surpass his career high of 77 points from 2021-22. He's added 121 shots on net, 38 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 59 outings overall, while 16 of his points have come in a hot February on the Blues' top line.