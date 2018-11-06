Thomas can play one more game before a year of his entry-level contract is expended, Tom Timmermann of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thomas is allowed to play nine NHL games before the Blues make a decision on whether he stays with the big club or heads back to the OHL. The 19-year-old has three assists in eight games, but two of those were timely as they both came in his seventh NHL contest. If coach Mike Yeo wants to see Thomas' ceiling, he needs work in the top six. Thomas was given time on the second line in practice ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, but it's unclear if he'll remain there when the puck drops.