Thomas scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Thomas snapped a seven-game goal drought, breaking a 0-0 tie at 15:13 of the second period. The 25-year-old still had five helpers during that goal drought, so he's hardly been struggling for offense. Overall, he's up to 18 goals, 57 points, 128 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 59 outings in a top-line role this season.
