Thomas suffered a broken thumb during Saturday's loss to the Coyotes and is out 4-to-6 weeks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thomas was tripped up by Nick Schmaltz in the first period and fell hard on his left hand. The 21-year-old recorded a goal and six points through the first 12 games, but now he'll be out until March at the earliest. Thomas has been centering the third line. Tyler Bozak (upper body) will return to that role once he's activated from IR. For the time being, either Ivan Barbashev or Oskar Sundqvist will slot into Thomas' place.