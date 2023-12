Thomas scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

It was his 15th goal of the season - his previous best was 20 goals (2021-22). Thomas is known as a playmaker, but he's showing off an impressive scoring touch this season. He has 15 goals and 39 points in 36 games played. Remarkably, just five of Thomas' points have come on the power play. Last season, 22 of his 65 points came with the man advantage. More should come - he's doing it the hard way right now.