Thomas recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Both plays saw Thomas display strong situation awareness to provide the right pass. He had the secondary helper on Oskar Sundqvist's game-tying goal in the first period. Thomas set up Sundqvist again in the third period to produce the final score. The 21-year-old Thomas is set to feature as the Blues' second line center this year. While Sundqvist saw top-six usage Wednesday, Mike Hoffman (immigration) could be back as soon as Friday, which would give Thomas an elite goal-scorer on his right side and a proven veteran in Jaden Schwartz on the left wing. Fantasy managers shouldn't wait too long to pick up Thomas.