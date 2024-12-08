Thomas notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Thomas set up Dylan Holloway's third-period tally to get the Blues on the board. The 25-year-old Thomas is on a roll with six points over his last three outings. The center is up to four goals, 12 helpres, 36 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 16 contests this season. While the time he missed with a broken ankle will likely deny him the opportunity for a career year, it wouldn't be surprising to see the center maintain a point-per-game pace, which would line him up for a 70-point campaign if he avoids additional injuries.