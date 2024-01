Thomas supplied two assists and added two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Thomas was feisty against the Capitals, getting 14 PIM and a game misconduct in addition to his two shots and one hit. The first-line center was especially strong on special teams, assisting on Colton Parayko's short-handed goal and Jake Neighbors' power-play goal. The 24-year-old is averaging just over a point a game on the season.