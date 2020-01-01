Thomas notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Thomas has a goal and two helpers in his last three games. The 20-year-old is prone to streaky play in his second NHL season, but he's compiled a solid 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) through 36 contests. He's not much of a physical player, however, as he's added only seven hits and 10 PIM, but fantasy owners shouldn't overlook his skills on offense.