Thomas posted a power-play assist across 16:36 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Thomas set up Colton Parayko's first goal of the game to extend his point streak to six games. The second-year NHLer now has 33 points through 51 games, matching last year's total, which was achieved through 70 contests. Thomas now has the fourth-most points by a Blues player before turning 21, as he passed Robby Fabbri, per StatsCentre. Bob Hess (71) and David Perron (77) are within reach if he keeps up the pace over the final 26 games.