Thomas scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Thomas became the eighth member of the Blues' 20-goal club this season with a tally early in the second period. It also extended his current point streak to 15 games (eight tallies, 19 assists). The 22-year-old center has put it all together this year, and he now has 75 points, 108 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 68 appearances.