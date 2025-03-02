Thomas logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Thomas' point streak is up to nine games -- he has four goals and nine helpers since the start of February. The 25-year-old center has earned just three of those points on the power play, but he's playing a key role while working to his strength as a playmaker, though he's added 22 shots on net in that span. For the season, Thomas is up to 16 goals, 33 helpers, 113 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 49 appearances in a top-line role.