Thomas (upper body) could return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Ducks.

Thomas has been on the shelf for six games thus far while battling the upper-body issue. The 2017 first-round pick's return to the lineup Wednesday would be a boon for a Blues club that isn't completely out of playoff contention at this point. The 19-year-old would presumably slide back on to the power play, though he's no lock for a top-six role.