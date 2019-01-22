Blues' Robert Thomas: Possibility for Wednesday
Thomas (upper body) could return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Ducks.
Thomas has been on the shelf for six games thus far while battling the upper-body issue. The 2017 first-round pick's return to the lineup Wednesday would be a boon for a Blues club that isn't completely out of playoff contention at this point. The 19-year-old would presumably slide back on to the power play, though he's no lock for a top-six role.
