Head coach Craig Berube said that Thomas (thumb) is "possible" for Monday's game versus the Golden Knights, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Thomas has been skating at full speed and handling pucks since Thursday, so even if he doesn't play Monday, it won't be long before he's back in the lineup. The 21-year-old likely will fill the third-line center role if he gains clearance. He provided 42 points over 66 games last season, and he added six points through 12 contests before getting hurt this year. Thomas will need to be activated from injured reserve before entering the lineup.