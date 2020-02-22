Thomas recorded two assists with three shots on net, one block and a plus-2 rating in a 5-1 victory over the Stars on Friday.

The 20-year-old set a new career high in points on Feb. 15, so these assists are just gravy in some ways. With one more goal, Thomas will also have a new high-water mark in that category. He has one goal and eight points in the last 11 games. Overall, Thomas has nine goals and 36 points with a plus-9 rating in 57 contests this season.