Thomas recorded two assists and two shots in the Blues' 4-3 overtime win over the Stars on Saturday.

Thomas picked up helpers on goals by Jordan Kyrou and Colton Parayko. The Canadian forward has picked up multiple points in back-to-back games with five points in that span. He has been great in the month of December, recording nine points in eight games. Thomas should continue to play on the first line and first power-play unit.