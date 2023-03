Thomas scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Thomas tied the game at 1-1 with a tally late in the first period. The center has done alright lately with two goals, two assists and six shots on net over his last four games. He'll be relied upon more for the rest of the season as the Blues' top center. Thomas has 15 goals, 52 points, 86 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 59 contests overall.