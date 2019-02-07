Blues' Robert Thomas: Power-play duties on tap
Thomas will play on the Blues' top power-play unit in Thursday's game versus the Lightning, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Thomas is still expected to flank Ivan Barbashev on the fourth line, but he'll get valuable work with Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly with the man advantage. It won't be an easy task as the Lightning's penalty kill ranks second in the league at 84.3 percent. This is a major opportunity for the 19-year-old who is still finding his game in the NHL, and it could make him a low-cost, value play in daily fantasy settings.
