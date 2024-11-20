Thomas notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Thomas missed 12 games due to an ankle fracture. He returned in just under a month after being given a six-week timeline, and his presence in the lineup should elevate the Blues' offense across the board. The center has seven points (one goal, six assists), 14 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through eight contests overall. Thomas also won 14 of 23 faceoffs Tuesday and has a 62.4 percent win rate at the dot this season, by far the best mark of his career, albeit with plenty of the campaign left to play.