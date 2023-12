Thomas notched an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Thomas had a 12-game point streak earlier in the year, and after a two-game drought, he's responded with two goals and six helpers over his last eight outings. The center is thriving in a top-line role, to the tune of 25 points in as many outings. He's added 51 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating while averaging a career-high 20:23 of ice time per game as a key contributor in all situations.