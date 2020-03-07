Blues' Robert Thomas: Produces power-play assist
Thomas recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.
Thomas has managed a goal and six helpers in his last seven games, with three of those assists coming in power-play situations. The 20-year-old forward has 41 points, 81 shots and a plus-8 rating through 63 games this year. A first-round pick from 2017, Thomas could be a name to target in dynasty formats. He's seen top-six usage lately for a strong Blues team.
