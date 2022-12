Thomas recorded two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Thomas set up tallies by Ivan Barbashev and Jordan Kyrou to open and close the scoring, respectively. This was Thomas' first multi-point effort since Nov. 25, but he wasn't slacking off in that span -- he posted three goals and four assists in seven outings in the interim. The 23-year-old center now has seven tallies, 21 helpers, 46 shots and a minus-3 rating through 30 contests overall.