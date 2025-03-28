Thomas notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Thomas set up both of Dylan Holloway's tallies in the contest. This was Thomas' third straight multi-point effort, and the star center is up to three goals and 15 helpers over 14 contests in March. For the season, he's earned 19 goals, 47 assists, 130 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating across 62 outings. He's on track to reach the 70-point mark for the third time in four years.