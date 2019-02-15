Thomas sent out a power-play assist in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.

Thomas battled for the puck along the boards before pushing a no-look pass between his legs to Brayden Schenn, who fed Vladimir Tarasenko to extend the Blues' lead to 3-0. The 19-year-old looks confident on the power play with stars like Ryan O'Reilly and Tarasenko, and he now has five assists -- two on the man advantage -- over the last four games. He could be valuable daily fantasy asset Saturday against Colorado's 28th-ranked penalty kill at 76.5 percent.