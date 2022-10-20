Thomas notched two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Thomas helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the first period and Justin Faulk's overtime tally. The pair of helpers gave Thomas three assists and a plus-4 rating through two contests this year, though he's added just one shot on goal. The 23-year-old is known more as a pass-first player, so it's no surprise to see him pile up apples, though he was also a 20-goal scorer in 2021-22.