Thomas recorded two assists and won all six of his faceoffs in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Thomas was key in the Blues' second-period push, setting up Vince Dunn and David Perron for the goals. There's little doubt to Thomas' play-making skills, but the focus now needs to be on consistency. He's recorded a pair of two-assist games this year, but he's gone scoreless in his other three outings. A third-line role limits his chances, but the 21-year-old Thomas could challenge Brayden Schenn for the second-line job eventually.