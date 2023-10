Thomas registered two assists in the Blues' 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Thomas has three helpers in four contests this season. It's a decent start for the 24-year-old, especially given that the Blues haven't netted a power-play goal yet in 2023-24. Thomas had 65 points in 73 contests last season, including 22 with the man advantage, so power-play success is a meaningful aspect of his production. The Blues are likely to break out of this early special teams funk.