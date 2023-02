Thomas registered two assists in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over Florida.

Thomas' first helper was recorded while St. Louis had the man advantage. He has 13 goals and 46 points in 50 games in 2022-23, including 15 power-play points. Thomas missed two straight games from Jan. 28-30 because of a lower-body injury, but since then he's recorded a goal and three points over two contests.